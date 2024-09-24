Retford gets all cheesy as visitors tuck into festival at Big Market Day event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The crowds – and the sun – turned out for Retford Big Market Day and the Big Cheese Festival 2024.

Mr Mouse Stilton-Walker was walking around town providing a real Retford welcome to visitors of all ages.

Coun David Naylor (Lab), Mayor of Retford Mayor, joined in the fun and the Hathersage Brass Band entertained everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One visitor said: “Where else could you get such brilliant entertainment for free?”

Mr Mouse, Coun David Naylor, Mayor of Retford and Mike Brook from Hathersage Brass Band with two of the market traders. Photo: Submitted

Giles and Fiona Scolti, who own Goddard & Page Fine Cheese, took the award for the most dedication to event.

The pair had been in Berlin for a family ocassion but, remembering the Big Cheese Festival, changed their travel plans to get back to Retford in time to support the event.

They even brought special varieties of cheese including one made from cows’, sheep’s, and goats’ milk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mouse meets Fiona Scolti from Goddard & Page Fine Cheese. Photo: Submitted

A Retford Business Forum spokesperson said: “Well done, Giles and Fi – Retford Business Forum salutes you.”

There were great ‘cheesy’ offers from Ten Green Bottles, The Imperial Tearoom, The Burger Grill, Top Pick Toys, The Pottery and Retford Arts Hub – thanks very much to everyone who supported the event.

The next Big Market Days on Saturday, October 19 and Saturday, November 16, followed by Retford Christmas Market and lights switch-on on Sunday, November 24, Illuminate – Winter Festival of Light on Thursday, December 12 and the last Big Market Day on Saturday, December 21.

Retford Big Market Days happen on the third Saturday of each month, featuring the farmers and craft markets, in addition to the traditional market, with entertainment arranged by Retford Business Forum, supported by North Notts BID and Bassetlaw Council.