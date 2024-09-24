Retford gets all cheesy as visitors tuck into festival at Big Market Day event

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 24th Sep 2024, 13:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The crowds – and the sun – turned out for Retford Big Market Day and the Big Cheese Festival 2024.

Mr Mouse Stilton-Walker was walking around town providing a real Retford welcome to visitors of all ages.

Coun David Naylor (Lab), Mayor of Retford Mayor, joined in the fun and the Hathersage Brass Band entertained everyone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One visitor said: “Where else could you get such brilliant entertainment for free?”

Mr Mouse, Coun David Naylor, Mayor of Retford and Mike Brook from Hathersage Brass Band with two of the market traders. Photo: SubmittedMr Mouse, Coun David Naylor, Mayor of Retford and Mike Brook from Hathersage Brass Band with two of the market traders. Photo: Submitted
Mr Mouse, Coun David Naylor, Mayor of Retford and Mike Brook from Hathersage Brass Band with two of the market traders. Photo: Submitted

Giles and Fiona Scolti, who own Goddard & Page Fine Cheese, took the award for the most dedication to event.

The pair had been in Berlin for a family ocassion but, remembering the Big Cheese Festival, changed their travel plans to get back to Retford in time to support the event.

Read More
Mum and daughter thank Blyth care home staff for helping them celebrate special ...

They even brought special varieties of cheese including one made from cows’, sheep’s, and goats’ milk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Mr Mouse meets Fiona Scolti from Goddard & Page Fine Cheese. Photo: SubmittedMr Mouse meets Fiona Scolti from Goddard & Page Fine Cheese. Photo: Submitted
Mr Mouse meets Fiona Scolti from Goddard & Page Fine Cheese. Photo: Submitted

A Retford Business Forum spokesperson said: “Well done, Giles and Fi – Retford Business Forum salutes you.”

There were great ‘cheesy’ offers from Ten Green Bottles, The Imperial Tearoom, The Burger Grill, Top Pick Toys, The Pottery and Retford Arts Hub – thanks very much to everyone who supported the event.

The next Big Market Days on Saturday, October 19 and Saturday, November 16, followed by Retford Christmas Market and lights switch-on on Sunday, November 24, Illuminate – Winter Festival of Light on Thursday, December 12 and the last Big Market Day on Saturday, December 21.

Retford Big Market Days happen on the third Saturday of each month, featuring the farmers and craft markets, in addition to the traditional market, with entertainment arranged by Retford Business Forum, supported by North Notts BID and Bassetlaw Council.

Related topics:Retford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.