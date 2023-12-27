Retford fusion project hailed as alternative to large Nottinghamshire solar farms

The world’s first nuclear fusion project, due to be built in Nottinghamshire, could mean there is less need to for large solar farms in the area, county councillors say.

The pioneering work at the decommissioned West Burton A power station near Retford will be constructed by 2040, using the same clean energy process which powers the sun.

The Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP), as it’s technically known, will help replace fossil fuel power stations and could also be an alternative to other forms of renewable energy.

Several applications for large parks of solar panels in Nottinghamshire are currently making their way through the planning system.

An artist's impression of STEP fusion energy project, which is to be built near Retford. Photo: Other

During a discussion about the STEP project at Nottinghamshire Council’s cabinet on December 21, councillors threw their support behind fusion energy.

Coun Bruce Laughton (Con) said it would be preferable to the proposed Great North Road solar park.

He said: “Consultation is going on at the moment for a 2,800 hectare solar farm around North Muskham – right in the middle of my patch – which will have a considerable impact on the communities in that area.

“The more we can accelerate developments like West Burton, the less we will have this massive impact on the countryside such as this proposed development.”

Coun Keith Girling (Con) agreed, saying: “Solar has its place, but not in such large quantities – I don’t think it’s the right way forward.

“There’s no real joined-up thinking between STEP fusion power and massive swathes of potential solar farms.

“We’re also being looked at as an area for hydrogen which STEP is drawing in.

"Companies from other countries are looking at moving to the area.”

The UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) is behind the fusion project.

EDF owns the site, and local councils are part of a strategic collaboration group.

Coun Ben Bradley MP (Con), the council leader, said: “Part of the STEP masterplan is about ensuring strategically important land doesn’t get used up for other purposes.

“Mass solar across Nottinghamshire isn’t part of that vision, and hopefully that isn’t what we get.”

Coun Matt Barney (Con) said Nottinghamshire was becoming ‘globally-recognised’ for the STEP project.

He continued: “I went to the COP28 climate change conference recently and there is some recently exciting technology coming which can bring real hope to keeping the lights on and mitigating climate change.

“It’s phenomenal stuff, and fusion is top of the list.

“On more than one occasion when I mentioned I was from Nottinghamshire, people from around the world would recognise it as the home of the fusion project.

“It’s world-changing technology, and will allow the human race to keep thriving – and it’s happening here in humble Nottinghamshire.”

Solar farm developers claim their projects could provide low-carbon power for thousands of homes while using relatively little land.

However, there has been growing resistance from Nottinghamshire communities, who say it ruins the landscape and takes away valuable farming land.