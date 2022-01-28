Mum and dad Emma and Ed with baby Isaac who sadly passed away.

After a difficult two years, Bluebell Wood has launched its ‘Bring in Spring’ raffle to help raise much-needed funds to support its vital care for local families.

Raffle players will be in for a chance of winning a £2022 jackpot or other runner-up prizes, as well as helping the charity’s team make up for lost time with families who have faced a difficult time against the backdrop of a pandemic.

Every ticket bought will help the charity support families like baby Isaac’s, who was born with a serious heart condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.

Baby Issac and mum, Emma.

Isaac Needham sadly did not have the chance to live the full life his family dreamt of, but, thanks to the care and support of Bluebell Wood, every second of his short life was filled with love.

Emma Needham, from Retford, said: “When we got to Bluebell Wood the staff were all amazing and made our time at the hospice as comfortable as possible.

“We never wanted him to feel pain, and in the four days we had together he had a lifetime of love.

“We did memory making, made feet and hand prints and created memories that we’ll have for the rest of our lives.

“After he died the staff even sorted everything with the funeral home and looked after us until it was time to go.

“We honestly couldn’t be more grateful to Bluebell Wood for giving us that time and support at the end.”

As the pandemic continues into 2022, the North Anston charity continues to be concerned about how it will raise the £5.1million it needs each year to run.

In 2021 the income generated by Bluebell Wood's fundraising activity in the community was down 50 per cent on the previous year, and so far there is no evidence that this trend will change in the new year.

Samantha Wood, head of fundraising at Bluebell Wood, said: “Since we opened our doors in 2008, the past two years have undoubtedly been the most difficult we’ve faced as a charity.

“We know we’re not alone in this, and we know that it’s been a challenging time for everyone with only more uncertainty ahead.

“That’s why we want to make sure that the children and families in our care have at least one certainty in their lives – that we’ll always be there for them.

“We’re very proud that our Bluebell Wood team has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to be a light in the darkness for local families, as well as alleviating pressure on the NHS through an incredibly challenging time.

“Now we’re urging those in a position to do so to support their local children’s hospice through these uncertain times, to make sure we can continue to surround local families with love and care for many years to come.

“Whether it’s playing our Bring in Spring raffle, taking on one of our events or simply making a donation, your support right now is more important than ever before.”

You can play Bring in Spring here www.bluebellwood.org/win2022.