Frankie Steels is calling for help in finding her two-year-old husky, Harlow, after she bolted from their garden in the little Grindley area of Retford, postcode DN22 on September 11.

Depending on which direction Harlow runs in, Frankie warns she may have ended up in Worksop to Mansfield and areas in between.

Frankie shared on Facebook: “Can anyone and everyone with an outside building, shed, barn etc. please check inside in case my baby has gotten trapped inside or is hiding.

“She will now be terrified.”

Harlow is microchipped and is described to have bright blue eyes; a white tip to tail; and an all white lower face, cheeks and chest, other than a black ‘moustache’.

The owner is offering a large reward to anyone who finds her.

Frankie warns anyone who sees Harlow to not approach her or call her name, or try to catch her unless she is in an enclosed area.

You can call Frankie on 07538 345 909 or 07866 026 343 if you have any information, or visit their Facebook page.

It is illegal to keep a stray dog. For more information visit the council’s website: https://www.gov.uk/check-council-missing-dog