Retford dog named as finalist in this year's Crufts Hero Award

A dog from Retford who has given a young carer her childhood back, has been announced as a finalist in the prestigious Kennel Club Hero Dog Award.

The Kennel Club has announced the five hero dogs that will compete in the public vote for the award, with the winner being announced at Crufts next month.

Rosa, a Pomeranian, is the finalist in the Child’s Champion category of the award, alongside eight-year-old Rozalyn Merrett.

Rosa has played an invaluable role in supporting Rozalyn, who is a young carer to her brother, Rory.

Rory has severe autism, profound learning disabilities and complex needs and for the past few years Rozalyn has helped care for her brother, as well as learning Makaton to better communicate with him and saving her pocket money to donate towards causes that help children with disabilities.

While she takes all of this on, as well as navigating her own childhood, without complaint, it is a challenging responsibility, one which has taken a toll on her mental health, including increased anxiety and sleep issues.

Abbie, Rozalyn’s mum, said: “Rozalyn was a shadow of herself.

"She was quite anxious, she didn’t want to go to school, which wasn’t like her, and we had to have tests for sickness as she couldn’t keep food down.”

Rozalyn Merrett and her dog Rosa are finalists in the Crufts Hero Award. Photo: Kennel Club/Ellie Riley

However, welcoming Rosa into the family marked a turning point for Rozalyn.

Not just a pet, Rosa plays a vital role as Rozalyn’s own ‘doggie carer’, providing her with support, comfort and a sense of independence.

Abbie continued: “Since getting Rosa, it’s like I’ve got my little girl back,.

"She’s more outgoing, confident and happy. Rosa brings Rozalyn’s childhood back.

“Rosa is so special.

"With Rory I could never cope, but Rosa’s helped me.

"I still get worried sometimes, but I feel happy with her.”

Bill Lambert, spokesperson for Crufts, said: “This award is an opportunity to celebrate our unsung canine heroes – those dogs that quietly go about changing people’s lives in their own unique and special way, those who keep us safe in society and show extraordinary courage, and those best friends who are by our sides through it all.

“We urge the those across the region and beyond to vote for Rosa and show their support for this extraordinary little dog and her unwavering loyalty, love and companionship, and the remarkable difference she makes for the Merrett family.”

The annual Kennel Club Hero Dog Award celebrates the unique relationships people have with their dogs and the important role they play throughout our lives.

The winner will be announced on the final day of Crufts at the NEC in Birmingham on Sunday, March 9 will receive £5,000 from The Kennel Club Charitable Trust for the dog charity of their choice, with the other finalists receiving a £1,000 donation to their chosen canine charity.

The public can now watch each of the finalist’s stories, including Rosa’s, in specially-made videos, and vote for their Hero Dog 2025, until 4pm on March 9 by going online at crufts.org.uk/herodogaward