Retford crematorium set to host Remembrance Day service

Babworth Crematorium is inviting anyone who wishes to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country to a special Remembrance Day event.
By Kate Mason
Published 30th Oct 2023, 18:03 GMT
The crematorium is hosting a Remembrance Day service on Friday November 10 from10.30am to 12pm.

Poppy wreaths will be laid as a mark of respect.

Crematorium Manager Amanda Carr said: “Honouring lives is a big part of what we do within Westerleigh Group, and as a nation it’s important that we never forget those who gave their lives for us.

Babworth Crematorium is hosting a Remembrance Day service on Friday, November 10Babworth Crematorium is hosting a Remembrance Day service on Friday, November 10
“We’re proud to be able to honour those who fought and died in the armed forces, and we welcome anyone to our special service who wants to pay their own tribute.

“No advance booking is required and there is no charge.

“At a time when so many people come together in remembrance, our peaceful site is a fitting place for local people to come to and make their own tribute.”

