Dozens gathered in Retford Town Hall to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

Dozens came together to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Retford Town Hall on Sunday, June 5, after plans were altered due to unfortunate weather.

The street party in Market Square was forced to move indoors and saw the town hall ballroom set out with tables and chairs, and completed with Union Jack flags, tablecloths and bunting.

The Buttermarket held craft and community stalls alongside a cafe run by a team of volunteers from Goodwin Hall.

The town hall ballroom was decorated with Union Flags.

Local leaders kicked off celebrations with welcome speeches, including Retford mayor, Carolyn Troop; chairman of Bassetlaw council, Madelaine Richardson; deputy mayor of Retford, Sue Shaw, and Bassetlaw youth mayor, Malachi Carroll.

Russ Brett was the DJ for the day and live entertainment was provided by Worksop Salvation Army Band and local singer, Jessica Mary Brett.

Young visitors enjoyed storytelling from Becci Mason’s Debutots, a Punch and Judy show from Professor ​Paul Temple. Children also enjoyed a crown-making workshop and face painting.

Rick Brand, chair of Retford Business Forum said: “Many thanks to everyone who attended, and well done to the volunteers from Retford Business Forum, and to Bassetlaw District Council, North Notts BID, and Retford Charter Trustees for making it all happen.”

Worksop Salvation Army Band provided live entertainment for visitors.

For more information on Retford Business Forum, visit: www.retfordbusinessforum.org.uk.