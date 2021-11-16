St Swithun’s Church, Chapelgate, is appealing for 4,800 cans in Can-dles of Hope event to mark each month that has passed since the first Thanksgiving in America.

The church will be holding a full day of talks and performances from 12 noon to 9pm on Thursday, November 18 while people call in with their donations of cans for Bassetlaw Food Bank.

Donors are welcome to stay throughout the day or pop in for a few minutes and refreshments will be provided.

St Swithun's Church are appealing for another 4,400 cans for Bassetlaw Food Bank to mark 400 year Thanksgiving anniversary.

A spokesperson from St Swithun’s Church said: “We have over 400 cans already and are looking forward to receiving many more on the day.

“Let’s make this a great event for Bassetlaw Food Bank and the people it serves – no-one should go hungry in Bassetlaw.”

Everyone who brings a donation will be given the opportunity to write a message of thanks for their lives while helping others, which will be given out by Bassetlaw Food Bank to help spread positivity in the run up to Christmas.

Pilgrim with can-dle at St Swithun's Church.

The first 400 donors will be given an LED tealight, which they can display in their windows on Thanksgiving Day (November 25) to remind themselves, and others, about giving thanks.

The church will be inviting people to take photographs of these tealights to reflect the theme of Illuminate and to share them on social media with the hashtag #OneSmallCandle, or they can be sent by email to [email protected]

The Illuminate activity is inspired by a quote from William Bradford, one of the Mayflower Pilgrim leaders who became the second and long-serving Governor of Plymouth Colony: “As one small candle may light a thousand, so the light here kindled hath shone unto many.”

Chair of Bassetlaw Christian Heritage, Rick Brand said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for us to make a real difference to people locally by supporting Bassetlaw Foodbank, and to be able to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving.”

The full programme of performances and talks on November 18 at St Swithun’s Church can be found here.