Retford Charter Day is back with a bang: Here is everything you need to know

This coming Monday, on May 2, will mark the return of the annual Retford Charter Day after two years of postponements.

The annual event is held to mark the awarding of the charter by King Henry III in 1246, which gave the town the right to hold its own market.

Retford Charter Day was first officially celebrated in 1993 and has continued to grow year on year, and is estimated to now bring around 30,000 people into the town for the event.

Stormtroopers will be returning to Retford. Pictured Ben Tomlinson (2019)

For 2022, this year’s celebrations are expected to be the biggest yet with a huge array of entertainment, great anticipation, and a warm weather forecast.

Celebrations

Celebrations for Retford Charter Day will run from 10am to 4pm, taking over the town centre, the town hall, King’s Park, and even the canal.

The main arena will take place in King’s Park, with all performances completely free of charge to watch.

Dog agility will be at this year's Retford Charter Day for the animal lovers.

Here, Dangerous Steve will be headlining with a thrilling performance for adrenaline-seekers, including tricks of chainsaw juggling, fire routines and a giant unicycle act.

After, the famous duck-race will be making a return for just £1 a duck from the Retford Lions market stall available to buy on Saturday (April 30). Only 2,000 ducks will be released with three lucky winners grabbing a cash prize.

Dozens of local businesses and groups will be involved on the day, including performances in the town hall, and many stalls lining up Carolgate and Exchange Street.

Storm Troopers will also be found making a return to the streets of Retford.

Local groups such as Lynx Black Belt Leadership Academy will be performing in the ballroom, town hall.

Animal lovers will be pleased to hear that even alpacas will be showing their furry faces in the park behind Goodwin Hall.

Laura Sercombe, member of the organising committee, said it has been a long process but the committee are feeling ‘optimistic and excited’.

She said: “It's going to be a really good day and very busy. We're expecting loads of people.

“People certainly in Retford and the local area are really excited about it, we’ve had lots of inquiries and messages from people wishing us well and glad it’s back.

“Hopefully we’ve put together a really exciting, different, fun event for all of Retford.”