Retford Business Forum chair receives award for 'outstanding contribution' to the region

At the East Retford Charter Trustees annual Mayor-Making event Retford Business Forum Chair, Rick Brand, was presented with the East Retford Charter Trustees Award for 2022/23 by outgoing Mayor, Cllr Sue Shaw.

Speaking about the award, Mr Brand said: “I was honoured to accept this award and I am very grateful to the Mayor and Charter Trustees for their support.