News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Retford Business Forum chair receives award for 'outstanding contribution' to the region

The chair of Retford Business Forum has been presented with a special award for outstanding contribution to East Retford and long service.
By Kate Mason
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:45 BST- 1 min read

At the East Retford Charter Trustees annual Mayor-Making event this month, Rick Brand was presented with the East Retford Charter Trustees Award for 2022/23 by outgoing Mayor of Retford, Councillor Sue Shaw.

The award was given “in recognition for outstanding contribution to East Retford and for the many years of service to the people of Retford”.

Read More
Photos: Nine rescue dogs in North Nottinghamshire looking for a new home
At the East Retford Charter Trustees annual Mayor-Making event Retford Business Forum Chair, Rick Brand, was presented with the East Retford Charter Trustees Award for 2022/23 by outgoing Mayor, Cllr Sue Shaw.At the East Retford Charter Trustees annual Mayor-Making event Retford Business Forum Chair, Rick Brand, was presented with the East Retford Charter Trustees Award for 2022/23 by outgoing Mayor, Cllr Sue Shaw.
At the East Retford Charter Trustees annual Mayor-Making event Retford Business Forum Chair, Rick Brand, was presented with the East Retford Charter Trustees Award for 2022/23 by outgoing Mayor, Cllr Sue Shaw.
Most Popular

Speaking about the award, Mr Brand said: “I was honoured to accept this award and I am very grateful to the Mayor and Charter Trustees for their support.

He added: “This award really recognises the efforts of the team at Retford Business Forum (RBF). We are all volunteers at RBF and share the same objective to promote the interests of the people, businesses, and organisations in Retford and its surrounding villages and area."

Related topics:Mayor