Retford Business Forum chair receives award for 'outstanding contribution' to the region
At the East Retford Charter Trustees annual Mayor-Making event this month, Rick Brand was presented with the East Retford Charter Trustees Award for 2022/23 by outgoing Mayor of Retford, Councillor Sue Shaw.
The award was given “in recognition for outstanding contribution to East Retford and for the many years of service to the people of Retford”.
Speaking about the award, Mr Brand said: “I was honoured to accept this award and I am very grateful to the Mayor and Charter Trustees for their support.
He added: “This award really recognises the efforts of the team at Retford Business Forum (RBF). We are all volunteers at RBF and share the same objective to promote the interests of the people, businesses, and organisations in Retford and its surrounding villages and area."