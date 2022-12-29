Retford Bird Ringing programme which collects vital data about bird species celebrates its 50th anniversary

Spearheaded by former Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust chairman, John McMeeking MBE, ringing in the wood started in December 1972. A year-round ‘constant-effort’ programme was subsequently developed and has run continuously from 1978, making Treswell Wood one of the most recorded wildlife areas in the UK.

Current volunteers, old colleagues, friends and family gathered at the wood for a celebration to mark the 50th anniversary. Members present included Peter Kirmond, who was one of the first members in 1978, and Joe Smith, the newest member to join and learn the ropes passed on by generations.

Advertisement

Ringing produces valuable data that helps understand and protect birds and research into survival rates, migration patterns, health of populations, morphology and life history traits can all be informed through ringing.

The Treswell Bird Ringing Group on site monitoring the birds and celebrating their 50th anniversary

Paul Wilkinson, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust chief executive, said: “Volunteers are the lifeblood of our charity and the environment sector and there is no greater example of the skill, effort and dedication that volunteers bring to nature conservation than Treswell’s ringing group.

"Their tireless work down the years, whatever the season and whatever the weather is an inspiration to us all and the data they have collected is invaluable – the team were carrying out ‘Citizen Science’ decades before the term was coined.”

Advertisement

Birds are caught as they fly into mist nets that are set-up temporarily. The birds lie unharmed in the nets until they are extracted by skilled ringers. A small metal ring is fitted to new birds and a set of measurements are made of the bird before it is released.

Advertisement

As well as adding to the national and international data sets for species, information collected by the volunteers also helps to shape management decisions within the wood, to ensure that key species have access to the right mix of habitat.

Speaking on behalf of Treswell Ringing Group, Amy Offland, said: “We’re delighted so many people attended to help celebrate the group’s 50th Anniversary, travelling from around the country to meet up.

Advertisement