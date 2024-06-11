Retford beauty queen swaps make-up for mud to raise cash for cancer charity
Charlotte Lister was amongst a team of ten from The Crown Hotel in Bawtry who took part in this year’s Pretty Muddy event in Sheffield to help raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK.
The team raised just over £1800 by getting down a dirty for a good cause.
Charlotte, aged 36, was a special VIP guest and sounded the horn to set participants off, then headed off round the 5k inflatable obstacle course.
Charlotte who grew up surrounded by cancer as she was only three years old when her dad, Phil, 63, was diagnosed with Hodkin Lymphoma. After chemotherapy and radiotherapy, the good news was he was given the all-clear. However, she lost all her grandparents to cancer.
Charlotte, who will be a finalist in Ms Great Britain in October, swapped her make up for mud with the rest of the team for the mud-splattered 5k obstacle course which included a scramble net, tunnels to crawl through, a mud pit, inflatable pink tubes, a climbing frame, space hoppers and a giant slide into a mud pool as a finale.
Charlotte has supported Cancer Research UK for many years, taking part in Race for Life events over the years and it’s amazing to get her Ms Great Britain Sponsor involved.
“The charity has always been very close to my heart and thanks to research my dad and my aunt are still part of my life. But I still lost all my grandparents to cancer, so that’s why it’s so important for me to support Cancer Research UK by raising awareness and money to help more families stay together. It was such a fabulous day and being able to start the race was such an honour”
Craig Dowie MD of Crown Hotel Bawtry said “Charlotte and the team were totally amazing and there dedication to raising money and awareness for Cancer Research U.K. will help make a huge impact to those affected by cancer”
Charlotte, who has already held three national pageant titles and represented the UK twice internationally, will be going mud free when she takes part in her local Race for Life event at Town Fields, Doncaster, on Sunday 16 June, where there are 3k, 5k and 10k events.
Every year around 33,400 people are diagnosed with cancer in the Yorkshire and The Humber. Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - moving closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer.
To sponsor Team Crown click here
