Retford author sees gripping drama published as her debut novel

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025, 12:11 GMT
A Retford woman is about to publish her first novel – a gripping drama about a mother and daughter torn apart by violence and fate.

The Barefoot Child is the debut novel from Michelle Dixon and tells – from a dual point of view – the poignant story of Lisa and Jess, a mother and daughter torn apart early in life by consequence and heartbreak.

When six-year-old Jess witnesses her alcoholic father being killed in a struggle, her mother's ex-boyfriend, Ray, rescues her.

When Lisa takes the blame, leading to her psychiatric confinement, Ray becomes Jess's guardian, offering her a new life while Lisa agonises over the consequences of her actions.

Retford author Michelle Dixon is publishing her first novel this month. Photo: Submitted
Retford author Michelle Dixon is publishing her first novel this month. Photo: Submitted

Twelve years later, as Jess begins to unravel the mysteries of her traumatic childhood, Lisa has successfully rebuilt her life, concealing her painful past.

As Jess uncovers the truth, can mother and daughter reunite or are they better off apart?

Michelle says she has wanted to be a writer since the age of 11 and has been honing her skills as a novelist for the last few years and particularly enjoys creating different female perspectives and, out of the ordinary situations.

She lives in Retford with and her partner and dog and in her spare time she loves travelling the UK in her campervan.

She said: “I've always been interested in the complexity of family relations, a world of endless possibilities and something we can all easily relate to.

"My initial inspiration was the explosive opening scene between mother and daughter and how intriguing it would be to explore that one event from both a child’s and an adult’s perspective, raising the question of whose word is most reliable.

"And once that inquisitive child has grown up and everyone has moved on with their lives, is it always best for the truth to come out?

"Jess is searching for a normality she feels she's been denied but has to learn that there's no such thing.”

The Barefoot Child is due to be published by The Book Guild Publishing on January 28.

More about the book is available from the publishers at bookguild.co.uk/bookshop/the-barefoot-child/

Related topics:Retford

