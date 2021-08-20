Retford Arts Hub has a revamp
The Arts Hub in Retford has had a revamp with a new exhibition soon opening.
Friday, 20th August 2021, 1:24 pm
The Arts Hub, which was formerly The Hub, has undergone a revamp.
The Mayflower Pilgrims Room on the second floor has been converted into an Exhibition Room, and the first exhibition is about to go on show.
The exhibition will showcase colourful and innovative works by Clare Denny, a portrait and figurative artist from the East Midlands and will run from September 2 to 28.
The Arts Hub ground floor shop is still open, offering unique local artefacts, and food, drinks and refreshments are available.