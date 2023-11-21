Residents try their hand at stone masonry as part of Worksop church restoration project

Residents got stuck in and tried their hand at some stone masonry as part of a project to repair the spire of a landmark Worksop church.

Residents came along to find out more about the restoration project at St Johns Worksop Church and had the opportunity to see how the replacement stone for the spire is worked, giving older children and adults the opportunity to ‘Bash a Brick’.

The spire of the church is being repaired thanks to a £246,835 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Residents who came along to the event were able to learn more about the type of replacement stone being used and the correct mortar mixes that will prevent deterioration and erosion in the future.

St Johns Church Worksop, stonemasons working on the church are giving a demonstration of their work during the open day. Having ago at mixing the cement, Tobias, Arthur, Isaac, Eddison with stonemason Thomas Hayman.

Sue Dawson from St Johns Project development group said ‘It is great to see the progress of the restoration of the spire and to have the support of a National Lottery Heritage Fund grant to help facilitate this. We are pleased to be working closely with Pinnacle – who are specialists in conservation, repair and restoration of older buildings.

"The morning was exciting as it allowed older children and adults to try their hand at stonemasonry and see the skilled craftsmen at work. The younger children were able to dress up in high vis jackets and safety helmets and try mixing up mortar samples making all feel part of the overall project.”

Following this successful event in which approximately 40 people took part, a talk was given to the congregation by the project manager – Alfie Spencer from Pinnacle, highlighting the progress and sharing photographs of the repairs so far.

Work is progressing well and cut stones are expected to arrive on site soon to replace the stones that have been damaged by erosion.

The weathervane has been refurbished and the clock mechanism is in process of being repaired and serviced to ensure that when the spire restoration is complete the clock will chime again and maintain accurate time.