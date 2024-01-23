Residents raise £30,000 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice through Christmas tree recycling scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The environmentally friendly scheme returned for the third year and has raised £30187.50 to support its vital work.

The trees are taken to local recycling centres to be made into chippings for things like local forest schools and farms. Animals at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park have also enjoyed playing with the old trees too.

The service was supported by the hospice’s corporate partners and was kindly sponsored by Rotherham-based glass bottle and jar manufacturer, Beatson Clark for the third year running.

Beth Cole, Events Fundraiser at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

Dawn Pugh, Sales and Marketing Director at Beatson Clark said, “We’re incredibly proud to be part of the campaign again as it supports the vital work Bluebell Wood does, whilst also encouraging recycling within our community. We’re looking forward to continuing our support of the hospice and more of these exciting projects.”

Beth Cole, Events Fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said, “We’d like to say a massive thank you to Beatson Clark for sponsoring our tree recycling service and to all our corporate volunteers and tree recycling partners involved, we simply couldn’t do it without you.

“Finally, a big thank you to all the wonderful supporters who donated to our service. Each donation will help us continue to support local children and families going through the toughest times imaginable.”

This year, 57 volunteer collectors from 17 local companies have almost completed collecting 1,500 trees.