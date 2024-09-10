Babworth Crematorium is hosting an open day

Babworth Crematorium is issuing an open invitation to residents in the region to visit its picturesque site as part of an annual open day.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crematorium is hosting a community open day on Saturday October 5 between 10am and 2pm.

Visitors will be able to tour the facilities and take a walk in the landscaped grounds as well as to meet the crematorium team and find out more about the work they do and care they provide to make each service uniquely personal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will also have the opportunity to take a tour of the crematory, if they wish.

Divisional Operations Manager for Babworth Crematorium Claire Butcher said: “This open day is available to anyone to attend; no booking is necessary and it’s completely free.

“In addition to seeing our modern and beautiful facilities, visitors will be able to meet our compassionate team, ask any questions they may have about what we do, find out all about the exceptional care and services that we provide and how we can make a loved one’s service uniquely personal.

“While attending the open day, visitors will also be able to write letters or cards to those they have lost and put them in our Letters to Heaven memorial post box and take some time to pause and reflect in our beautiful grounds, which are surrounded by nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to welcoming members of the local community to our site on October 5.”

Babworth Crematorium is part of Westerleigh Group, with 40 sites across England, Scotland and Wales.

Visit www.babworthcrematorium.co.uk.