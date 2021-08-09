Residents help Worksop charity raise cash to buy new delivery van

From The Heart Charity, based the The Priorswell Centre, in Cheapside, has been inundated with families needing support during the pandemic and launched a fundraising campaign in a bid to buy a van to keep up with demand for deliveries.

Charity co-ordinator Heather McGlone said: "We are extremely happy to have managed to purchase a van and we’re excited to use this to help families within our local community.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has helped us fundraise towards the purchase of this van as you’ve helped us massively.

From The Heart Charity rider Riders left to right Paige Denyer, Jason Mcglone, Greg Stubbin and Mark Tierney. This fundraiser has helped the charity's fundraising appeal to buy this new van.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has helped us fundraise during our charity bike ride to help towards the purchase of this van and all the local businesses who sponsored our bike rider.

“I would like to personally thank the riders for all their hard work, who between them managed to cover an amazing 713 miles in 30 days.

“With this much needed van, this now means we can deliver our services to more people around the Bassetlaw area, whether delivering our activity packs, food parcels or furniture.”

The charity has supported thousands of families with donations of clothing, gas and electric, food parcels, furniture, sensory toys, day trips, fitness programmes and activity packs since it launched in 2017.

The charity relies solely on donations, funding, and sponsorship to provide hope and support to families in Bassetlaw.

During lockdown the charity experienced a 65 per cent increase in demand for its services.

Heather had been using her own car to make deliveries and local businesses including South Electrical, Lindrick Construction and Now Church in Langold, have loaned vans on a weekend to make deliveries.

The charity has also launched a school uniform appeal to help struggling families with extra support with uniform, shoes and coats.

Heather added: “We have donation bins in our local supermarkets where the community can help support us and the local church are supporting this and hosting events for families to come along and select the all important items needed.”

To help with fundraising contact the From The Heart Charity Facebook page, call 07310221774 or email [email protected]