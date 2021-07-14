Residents help Worksop charity raise cash for delivery van

From The Heart Charity, based the The Priorswell Centre, in Cheapside, has been inundated with families needing support during the pandemic and launched a fundraising campaign in a bid to buy a van to keep up with demand for deliveries.

Charity co-ordinator Heather McGlone said: “The total amount of money raised by our volunteers and through business sponsorship is an amazing £2,320 – £2,020 sponsors from the community who have been truly amazing and £300 from Santander.

“We are still in the process of searching for the right van which is big enough for our needs.

From The Heart Charity charity founder and coordinator Heather McGlone loading furniture into a van with volunteer Greg

"We have seen a few vans listed for sale but nothing that would be beneficial for the charity.

"We are still on the hunt for the perfect van so we are hoping to find something soon.”

The charity has supported thousands of families with donations of clothing, gas and electric, food parcels, furniture, sensory toys, day trips, fitness programmes and activity packs since it launched in 2017.

From The Heart Charity and Now Church volunteers helping to pack 150 bags of toys for the community

The charity relies solely on donations, funding, and sponsorship to provide hope and support to families in Bassetlaw.

During lockdown the charity experienced a 65 per cent increase in demand for its services.

Heather had been using her own car to make deliveries and local businesses including South Electrical, Lindrick Construction and Now Church in Langold, have loaned vans on a weekend to make deliveries.

The charity is now hoping to purchase its own van to be in a position to help as many families as we need too.

The charity has also launched a school uniform appeal to help struggling families with extra support with uniform, shoes and coats.

Heather added: “We have donation bins in our local supermarkets where the community can help support us and the local church are supporting this and hosting events for families to come along and select the all important items needed.”

To help with fundraising or sourcing a van contact the From The Heart Charity Facebook page, call 07310221774 or email [email protected]