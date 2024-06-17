Residents fighting plans for a plastic recycling centre in Worksop prepare for protest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents fighting against plans for a plastic recycling centre in Worksop are set to stage a protest at the site.

The protest organised by Shireoaks and Rhodesia Against Plastic Pyrolysis (SRAPP) will take place on Saturday June 22 at 1pm at the Shireoaks Road Recycling Centre site entrance.

A representative from SRAPP said: “This will be the only demonstration that will be held prior to the objection submission deadline on the 14th July, when the Public Consultation period ends. So it will be really appreciated if as many people as possible can be there.”

The protest comes after a public consultation meeting was held.

Residents fighting against plans for a plastic recycling centre in Worksop held a public consultation meeting for people to voice their concerns.

Speaking about the meeting Lesley Deamer a representative for Shireoaks and Rhodesia Against Plastic Pyrolysis (SRAPP) said: “The Social Club was full and I don’t think there were any seats left in the room. I didn’t count, but there must have been 80 plus people in attendance. The atmosphere was full of energy and people are extremely passionate about getting this application refused.

“Brendan Clarke-Smith, Jo White and John Mann all attended. They all contributed at the end of our presentation via a speech and were all committed to helping us fight this campaign.”

Campaigners against the recycling plant have ramped up opposition after plans for the Shireoaks Plastic Recycling Centre & Energy Recovery Facility were officially submitted to the local council last month.

Residents fear the facility could damage the environment, cause pollution and affect residents quality of life.

Residents are concerned about the danger involved in the process, lack of consultation and increased traffic around the site.

Shireoaks Plastic Recycling Centre & Energy Recovery Facility, Project Team said: “The Shireoaks Plastics Recycling Centre will stop up to 20,000 tonnes per annum of non-recyclable plastic waste from going to landfill. The Energy Recovery Facility will generate up to 2.5 Megawatts of electricity - enough to power over 650 homes every year. The facilities will contribute to Nottinghamshire’s plastic and residual waste needs and will create approximately 80 jobs during its construction and 30 during operation."

The team confirmed the facilities will not be working with hazardous waste materials.