Staff and residents at Old Vicarage Care Home, on Newcastle Avenue, came together earlier this month for a big party to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee.

The grounds were filled with balloons in the colours of the Union Jack as residents enjoyed music and a selection of delicious food.

Lian Talbot, activities coordinator, said: “All our residents enjoyed the day with a glass of Pimms, great singing, lovely company, and great food.

“It was a joy to see them having a great time singing and have fun.”

1. Care home staff Staff came together to celebrate the day with residents. Pictured: Noah, Marie, Heather, Peter, Lian, Steph, Sherry, Kayley, Rodney, Jackie, Sue, Nakkita, Jolene and Lindsey. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Care home queen Elena McFarlane, age 96, was voted for by staff to be the care home's queen for the day. Residents waved their flags as Elena came onto the balcony. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Happy celebrations Resident Michael Dixon with his daughter Rachel who attended the day's celebrations. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Platinum Jubilee party Janet Dixon with her daughter Rachel. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales