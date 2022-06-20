Residents enjoyed the singer that came in for the special day of celebrations.

Residents and staff at a Worksop care home celebrate Queen’s Jubilee with party and Pimms

Colours of red, white and blue filled the garden of a Worksop care home as residents celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Staff and residents at Old Vicarage Care Home, on Newcastle Avenue, came together earlier this month for a big party to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee.

The grounds were filled with balloons in the colours of the Union Jack as residents enjoyed music and a selection of delicious food.

Lian Talbot, activities coordinator, said: “All our residents enjoyed the day with a glass of Pimms, great singing, lovely company, and great food.

“It was a joy to see them having a great time singing and have fun.”

1. Care home staff

Staff came together to celebrate the day with residents. Pictured: Noah, Marie, Heather, Peter, Lian, Steph, Sherry, Kayley, Rodney, Jackie, Sue, Nakkita, Jolene and Lindsey.

2. Care home queen

Elena McFarlane, age 96, was voted for by staff to be the care home's queen for the day. Residents waved their flags as Elena came onto the balcony.

3. Happy celebrations

Resident Michael Dixon with his daughter Rachel who attended the day's celebrations.

4. Platinum Jubilee party

Janet Dixon with her daughter Rachel.

