He headlines a special solo show on Saturday, February 25, for a double celebration marking 20 years of Xtra Mile Recordings, as well as the Rescue Rooms’ anniversary.

The sold out show to celebrate the 20-year milestone comes after a week of special events at the Goldsmith Street venue featuring live music, DJ sets, club events, drag shows and bingo (running from Monday, February 20 to Sunday, February 26).

It also comes as a new report from the Music Venue Trust shows that grassroots gig spaces in the UK are "going over a cliff" following the pandemic and shutting off the pipeline of future talent.

The Rescue Rooms in Nottingham celebrates its 20th anniversary this week.

Anton Lockwood, director of live at DHP Family - the company behind Rescue Rooms - who was brought into the live music company to open the venue, is adamant about the importance of venues like Rescue Rooms.

"It's fantastic to be celebrating the 20th birthday of the Rescue Rooms this week!

"When we conceived of the venue all those years ago, we wanted to create somewhere with great atmosphere, interesting programming and a thoroughly enjoyable gig-going experience - and the success and longevity of the venue suggests we're achieving that.

"We're also proud of our varied club night programme where the "rooms" in the venue's name showcase many and varied genres of great music.

Rescue Rooms will be hosting a week-long birthday party of events from February 20 to 26.

"Of course it's wonderful to list the artists who played Rescue Rooms on their way to fill stadia - but it's also important to note there are many, many more artists who aren't mainstream but still bring pleasure to millions of people - and it's vital to provide great stages for them, which is a huge part of what we do. This is particularly meaningful in a time when music venues are under more and more pressure - so I'm delighted to bring a positive story about grassroots live music!"

Bringing the week-long birthday party to a close on Sunday, February 26, will be Panchiko, the band who reformed after an intense worldwide internet search to track down the artists behind a mystery CD discovered in a charity shop in Sherwood.

Now they are back to play the venue where one of their number worked as a sound engineer, for a nice full-circle-moment fresh from selling out venues across the US and UK.

Opened by DHP Family on February 22, 2003, as a place to host cutting edge live music, Rescue Rooms has been described as a ‘jewel in the crown' of Nottingham's live music and is an important destination on the touring circuit for emerging acts.

Since its inauguration into the Nottingham music scene in 2003, Rescue Rooms has consistently shown itself to be ahead of the game with a forward looking booking policy.

The Killers, The Libertines, Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris, Amy Winehouse, and Stormzy have all played here while breaking through, with bands like Starsailor, Turin Brakes, and Kula Shaker returning to the venue. Breakthrough shows from the likes of Arlo Parks, beabadoobee, Holly Humberstone and Fontaines D.C. are just some of the more recent shows that continue to cement Rescue Rooms place on the UK touring circuit.