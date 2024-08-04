Life is looking up for rescue puppy Maverick – after he was adopted by Nottinghamshire Police.

The four-month-old Belgian Malinois was recruited earlier this month from The Dogs Trust.

The Dogs Trust has previously supplied three other operational animals to the police.

Although the dog is too young to start training right away, he will spend the next year in the care of an experienced dog handler, gradually being exposed to key working disciplines.

Depending on his development, he may then be assigned to a handler for training and licensing.

Sergeant Nicholas Dachtler, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Dog Unit, said: “Finding the right candidates for training is never easy and can also be very expensive.

“Traditionally dogs have been selectively bred in order to be sold into working environments – but there really is no guarantee they will make the required grade.

“So, in recent years we’ve opened up some additional routes for animals that may otherwise have passed us by – and the results have been exceptional.

“As a result, we now have three working police dogs who came from the Dogs Trust alone, and another two that have come from other rescue organisations

“All have excelled in training and have had excellent starts to their working lives.

“Maverick is our latest recruit, and we are very optimistic about his future.”

Belgian Malinois dogs like Maverick have become more popular as pets in recent years, but are an extremely challenging breed to take on – even for experienced dog owners.

This has sadly led to a noticeable increase in such animals finding their way into rescue centres up and down the country.

Sergeant Dachtler added: “We actually don’t know much about his past but assume he was abandoned by someone who realised they had taken on more than they could manage.

“He’s really a great little dog with an exciting future ahead of him.

“We are fortunate in Nottinghamshire to have an exceptional team of trainers who will give him every chance to develop into a successful police dog.

“And whatever happens to him over the next year or so, I am sure he will enjoy a much better life than he would otherwise have had.”