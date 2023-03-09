Renewed appeal to find rapist seen in Worksop still on the run for more than three months

Paul Marshall, aged 53, was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp, near Boston in Lincolnshire, on Tuesday, November 22.

Lincolnshire Police said he is serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent.

In December, Marshall was spotted in the Thievesdale area of Worksop, along with other sighting of the rapist in Mansfield and Doncaster at around the same time.

Anyone who sees Marshall is advised not to approach him, but to call call 999, quoting incident 298 of November 22, 2022.

A force spokeswoman said today: “Our investigation to locate Marshall is very much ongoing and we continue to appeal for any information that will help us find him.”

