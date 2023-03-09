News you can trust since 1895
Renewed appeal to find rapist seen in Worksop still on the run for more than three months

Police have renewed an appeal to find a convicted sex offender serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent who absconded from prison.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Paul Marshall, aged 53, was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp, near Boston in Lincolnshire, on Tuesday, November 22.

Lincolnshire Police said he is serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent.

In December, Marshall was spotted in the Thievesdale area of Worksop, along with other sighting of the rapist in Mansfield and Doncaster at around the same time.

Police are hunting rapist Paul Marshall. He absonded from HMP North Sea Camp in November.
Anyone who sees Marshall is advised not to approach him, but to call call 999, quoting incident 298 of November 22, 2022.

A force spokeswoman said today: “Our investigation to locate Marshall is very much ongoing and we continue to appeal for any information that will help us find him.”

Missing rapist Paul Marshall was captured on CCTV in Doncaster in November.
