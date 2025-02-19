Remembering PD Rambo: Much loved Nottinghamshire police dog passes away

Nottinghamshire Police has announced the death of a beloved and effective police dog following his sudden illness.

PD Rambo, an eight -year-old Belgian Malinois renowned for his bravery and loyalty, fell seriously ill at the end of last week and died at the weekend following treatment by a specialist vets team and with his handler at his side.

Rambo was brought to the force from Holland in 2018 and has been partnered with his handler PC James Coupland ever since.

The duo spent many hundreds of hours together on patrol and quickly established a reputation as a highly effective crime-fighting team.

Remembering PD Rambo.

Car thieves, drug dealers and violent criminals were among those to come face-to-face with Rambo, who became well-known to viewers of Channel 4’s Police Interceptors series.

As recently as last week the dog ran after and detained two runaway suspects after attempted break-ins in Bulwell.

In October, he chased down a runaway driver who had repeatedly reversed into the police vehicle he was riding in.

Undeterred by the violent impact of the collisions, he immediately answered his handler’s call, bounded after the suspect and detained him in the front garden of a house.

PD Rambo in full flight.

On another occasion he bravely stepped up to protect his handler from a hammer-wielding suspect – taking swift and decisive action to disarm and detain the suspect.

Rambo’s handler PC James Coupland said: “Rambo was more than just a dog to me.

“He was my best friend and the greatest colleague to have by my side for many years.

“I will be forever grateful to him for his company, and for always making sure that we went home safely to our family at the end of each shift.

“He was my greatest challenge but he was always the key figure in our greatest achievements.”

Inspector Tim Ringer, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Rambo was absolutely everything you could wish for in a police dog.

“He was brave. He was loyal, and he evidently loved being at work with his handler.

“Together they built a formidable partnership and shared some truly outstanding results.

“As recently as last weekend they were responsible for apprehending two runaway suspects – with one detained by Rambo and the other (wisely) thinking better of making a run for it.

“Sadly, Rambo’s health declined dramatically in recent days.

“He was taken for immediate vet treatment but was unable to be re-cooperated back to health.

“He will be sorely missed by everyone at dog section and all of those who worked with him.”

Superintendent Louise Clarke added: “Our police dogs are so much more than a crime-fighting tool; they are an integral part of our officers’ lives and sometimes their families’ lives as well.

“So, it is with much sadness and regret that we share the news of Rambo’s passing today.

“He truly was one of the best and his handler should feel immense pride in the truly outstanding partnership they shared together.”