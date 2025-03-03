Remembering Mothers at Bassetlaw crematorium this March

Babworth Crematorium is inviting people to visit during the period around Mother’s Day and take time to remember and reflect on beloved relatives they have lost.

On Friday, March 28, between 4 and 5pm, visitors are invited to the crematorium for moments of quiet reflection and remembrance.

During this time, guests can place a commemorative heart on a memorial tree and collect wildflower seeds to scatter in a designated memorial area within the crematorium's grounds.

Babworth Crematorium is part of Westerleigh Group, one of the UK’s largest independent owners and operators of crematoria and cemeteries, with 41 sites across England, Scotland, and Wales.

Babworth Crematorium, Straight Mile, Babworth Road.

These sites are set within beautifully landscaped gardens of remembrance, providing peaceful places for visitors to reflect.

Manager Ben Schofield said: “We will also provide cards for people to write personal messages, which they can then deposit in our 'Letters to Heaven' memorial post box.

“We know from feedback that the bereaved find comfort in posting messages to their loved ones, helping them maintain a connection.”

Everyone is welcome to visit the crematorium to remember their loved ones during the Mother’s Day period, regardless of whether there is a memorial for their mother or mother figure on the grounds, or where the funeral took place.

Ben added: “Mother’s Day can be an occasion when loss is especially felt, and we want to ensure people know they are welcome to pay tribute to their loved ones at our crematorium.

“It can also be a particularly difficult time for mothers who have lost a child, and they are warmly invited to visit us as well.”

Special observances like Mother’s Day can prompt people to consider purchasing a memorial in honour of someone they have lost.

Special days like Mother’s Day can also be a time when people think more about purchasing a memorial in honour of someone they have lost and Westerleigh Group is running a special offer between March 3 and April 30.

Anyone interested in taking up this offer should visit the crematorium’s website or call and speak to a member of the team there for more information.

For additional details about Mother’s Day, upcoming events, and services available at Babworth Crematorium, please visit www.babworthcrematorium.co.uk.