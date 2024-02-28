Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Next Generation Day Nursery was shocked to receive a rating of ‘Inadequate’, both overall and in all individual categories, when it was reviewed by the education watchdog last August.

But when inspector Charlotte Whalley paid a return visit last month, she found a dramatic improvement and awarded the Langwith Road nursery an overall rating of ‘Good’.

‘Good’ is also now the Ofsted verdict on the categories which cover quality of education at Next Generation, the behaviour and attitudes of children, the personal development of children and leadership and management.

Happy staff at Next Generation Day Nursery in Langwith celebrate the 'Good' rating awarded by Ofsted.

The inspector’s report read: “The management team has taken action to address weaknesses identified at the last inspection.

"It has used effective strategies to improve staff’s practice. The quality of education has improved.

"Staff can now recognise when a child may be at risk of harm or abuse, including exposure to extremist views.

"Staff have developed better ways of supporting and shaping children’s behaviour.”

The Next Generation nursery, described as “small and friendly”, has been owned by Tracy Crowther and Kym Morgan-Armstrong since 2004. Currently, it has 22 youngsters, aged one to four, on its books, although it has space for 45. It employs four members of staff.

The Ofsted inspector praised the nursery’s “consistent structure, which helps children feel emotionally safe”. She said: “Staff have designed a routine which combines focused teaching time alongside independent, purposeful play.

"Children behave well and follow instructions quickly. Staff have embedded appropriate rules which keep children safe and ensure a well-organised environment. This helps to maintain the focus on learning.”

The report also revealed that children “work together, showing excellent teamwork skills” and learn how to “problem-solve through their play”.

Their mathematics skills were “developing securely”, while staff were “skilfully building younger children’s vocabulary”.

Youngsters at the nursery were also “developing healthy lifestyles” thanks to “activities to exercise, keep fit and learn about different foods”.

The report added: “Staff help children to understand why some of their actions, such as running inside, might not be appropriate or safe.