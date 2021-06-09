Reiki sessions for Bassetlaw Hospital staff brought respite during pandemic

Darren Fox, master reiki and seichem practitioner

The on-site sessions are being offered to all colleagues by Doncaster ad Bassetlaw Hospital Trust in order to give them an opportunity to take part in some holistic healing and relieve some of the stress and pressures that many have been feeling throughout the pandemic.

The one-to-one sessions, are led by licensed master reiki and seichem practitioner Darren Fox, and offer hospital employees one hour sessions, either before or after their shift, to relax, meditate and take part in some holistic healing.

Darren, who has been practising Reiki and Seichem for over 10 years, said: "l am very proud to be supporting our amazing NHS staff at DBTH, a place that I hold dear, having always been my local trust and where my children were born.

“The feedback from staff whom I've treated has been absolutely tremendous, and it demonstrates how holistic healing can truly support the biopsychosocial wellbeing of our highly skilled NHS staff through what has been a very demanding and unsettling year.

"l would also like to thank the trust for their continuous support in me, and the service I provide, and making me feel like one of the NHS family.”

Darren's sessions are helping staff at the hospital from all areas, but in particular, those working in high-pressure environments.

Paediatric nurse in the emergency department, Rebecca Rider, said: "My role can be very stressful and quite emotional at times.

"After a period in which I dealt with several challenging situations in the emergency department, I was on the verge of being off sick.

"I booked in with Darren and after just one session of reiki I came out of the room feeling like a totally new person.

"It was like a massive weight had been lifted and it really did put a smile back on my face, so much so that both my colleagues and my own family noticed a difference in me.

"I have never experienced anything like it in my life – not only has it helped with my work life, it's improved my personal life and wellbeing too. I can't thank Darren and the trust enough for making this wonderful service available to us."

Director of people and organisational development at the trust, Karen Barnard, said: "All teams and departments have been working exceptionally hard for a sustained period of time in order to keep our services running alongside our Covid effort.

"Whilst the health and wellbeing of our employees is important all of the time, now more than ever we need to make sure our colleagues are taking the time to relax and ensure that they rest and sleep well to help keep stress at bay.

"We'd like to thank Darren for his generous offer of providing these rest, relaxation and healing sessions. He is receiving some incredible feedback from those who have attended so we know it's making a real difference."