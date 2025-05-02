Reform UK gain full control of Nottinghamshire County Council

Nottinghamshire County Hall.

Following historic victories throughout Nottinghamshire, Nigel Farage's Reform UK party has taken control of Nottinghamshire County Council, ending a decade of Conservative leadership.

Adrian Smith, the council's chief executive, confirmed that Reform UK has secured the minimum of 34 seats needed to achieve a majority on the council.

The party secured huge victories throughout the county, with wins in Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw, and Newark and Sherwood.

The Reform UK party's share of the vote resulted in the significant defeat of the Ashfield Independents in Ashfield, including the removal of their leader, Coun Jason Zadrozny, ending nearly 20 years of service on the council.

He was beaten by Reform UK’s Alan Bite.

The Labour Party experienced significant losses too, including the defeat of Beeston Central and Rylands Coun Kate Foale, who served as the leader of the Labour Group at Nottinghamshire County Council.

Along with Nottinghamshire, Reform UK has gained control of Staffordshire, Lincolnshire, Durham, and Lancashire county councils, demonstrating a surge in support for the party across the country.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, speaking to the BBC, has been enthusiastic about his party's performance in the local elections.

He told a room full of supporters that he believes this indicates a positive outlook for the next general election.

County councils manage larger services like adult and children’s social care, education, roads, and waste disposal.

In contrast, district and borough councils handle more localised responsibilities such as waste collection and parks.

Reform UK will now run Nottinghamshire County Council for the next four years.