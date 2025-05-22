Reform council leader ‘agrees with sentiments’ of Labour’s call for move back to County Hall

The new Reform leader of Nottinghamshire County Council says he “agrees with some sentiments” of Labour’s call for a move back to County Hall.

The previous Conservative administration approved the authority’s exit from its old headquarters in West Bridgford after 70 years, instead building the new Oak House off Annesley Road, near Linby and Hucknall.

The then-Conservative controlled council held its first meeting at the new £21 million building in March, before Reform UK took control of the authority in the May 1 election.

Reform held its very first Full Council meeting at Oak House on Thursday, May 22, during which Nottinghamshire Labour presented a motion calling for the council to remain at County Hall.

The motion says Oak House “is a costly and unsuitable replacement as the civic centre of Nottinghamshire, located remotely and without sufficient transport links”.

Coun Penny Gowland (Lab) said: “The previous [Conservative] administration made the decision in less time, and with less consultation, than seems to be required to build double yellow lines in my division.

“The argument for closing County Hall is that it would cost £50m to upgrade it, but that figure has never been explained or justified or broken down.

“There are practical issues with this building. County Hall is very well connected by public transport to most of the county. Even councillors from the north said it was better connected than Oak House.

“There isn’t enough parking. The bus service is terrible – I came by bus. As it is Oak House isn’t big enough.”

Council leader Mick Barton (Ref) said: “I don’t want to sound like a stuck record, but this is our first week in power.

“I do agree with a lot of what you’ve said but we’ve got to look at asset management and as a group we’ve got to get that right. I think you are six months too early with this motion.

“I don’t want to degrade it in any way, I think it is a good motion, I just think it is too early.

“Unfortunately I won’t be able to support it today but I do agree with some of the sentiments.”

The previous Conservative administration made the decision to move away from County Hall in 2023, claiming the old building required more than £30 million in essential maintenance works over the next 12 years.

An additional £28 million, the group said, is also needed to bring it up to modern environmental standards.

Coun Sam Smith, leader of the Nottinghamshire Conservatives, said the motion attempts to derail the plans “in a totally irresponsible financial way”.

“The Conservative administration had a serious, costed and responsible plan that would have saved the council millions of millions of pounds, that as I say could have been invested into front-line services,” he said.

“County Hall is a heritage building, and we recognise it is an iconic building, but sentiment alone does not pay the bills. We cannot afford to turn a blind eye to reality.”

Coun Smith said Oak House has created a £270,000 saving every year from moving the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Services (MASH) and customer services to the new building.

Oak House will have paid for itself in a decade, Coun Smith added.

Seven members voted in favour of the motion, including four Labour councillors, one Broxtowe Independent Group member, one Broxtowe Alliance member and one member from the Ashfield Independents.

Reform voted against the motion, meaning it did not pass. The Conservatives abstained.