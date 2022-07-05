LAND-ING, which premiered on June 30, is a new short dance film and public art commission led by curators and producers Kate Stoddart and Jo Wheeler, artist Hetain Patel, and the people of Bassetlaw.

It explores Bassetlaw’s connection to the historical sailing of the Mayflower which took place 400 years ago, reflecting on the stories of the few who made the journey, and unravelling the impact they still have on the many today.

LAND-ING’s journey first began in 2019 when Stoddart and Wheeler worked with a group of young people from the Inspire Learning Course.

Savoy Cinema held a red carpet premiere for the cast of LAND-ING. Credit: instagram.com/inspireyoutharts

With a newfound knowledge and confidence, those young people then took part in a collaborative shortlisting process and chose Hetain Patel’s proposal for a short film, LAND-ING, as the project which they wanted to see made with their community.

The project was funded by Arts Council England and Nottinghamshire County Council.

The film was captured at Worksop Priory and features a cast of Worksop dance groups SANDance and Reverse Flow, along with dancers and choir members from Nottinghamshire.

Mark Bushnell, producer of LAND/NG, said: “We have focused on how we can best capture the choreography in a way that reflects the scale and importance of this local story.

LAND-ING explores the influence of the Mayflower in modern day. Credit: instagram.com/inspireyoutharts

“Hetain has a reputation for creating beautiful engaging works in a truly cinematic way.