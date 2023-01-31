Recruitment for on-call firefighters across Eastwood, Ashfield, Blidworth, Warsop and Worksop

Following the launch of a recruitment scheme for on-call firefighters, the service is planning a series of “have-a-go days” and webinars to give candidates an insight into what it is like being an on-call firefighter.

A service spokeswoman said: “On-call firefighters will be called upon to attend the full range of incidents including fires, floods, road traffic collisions, chemical spills, and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They are trained to the same standard as our full-time colleagues.”

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue will run a series of on-call firefighting recruitment events throughout February.

Free open days will run throughout February at the following dates and venues;

February 8, 9am-1pm, at Carlton Fire Station;

February 12 and 15, 9am-1pm, at Mansfield Fire Station;

February 26, 9am-1pm, at Retford Fire Station.

Nottinghamshire stations using on-call firefighters include: Ashfield; Bingham; Blidworth; Collingham; East Leake; Eastwood; Harworth; Misterton; Newark; Retford; Southwell; Stapleford; Tuxford; Warsop; and Worksop,

Advertisement

Advertisement