Recruitment drive sees 380 additional police officers in Nottinghamshire

The latest figures are part of the government’s drive to get 20,000 more police officers on the street by March 2023, and shows the government on track with 77 per cent of the target now met.

Across the 43 police forces, an additional 15,343 officers have been recruited – tackling crime and keeping communities safe across the country.

The figures also show that the police are more representative of the communities they serve.

Figures show 380 new police officers have been recruited in Nottinghamshire since 2019.

There are now more female police officers than since records began with over 50,000 women in forces across England and Wales. Of the recruits hired since April 2020, 42.5 per cent are women.

The 15,343 extra officers will support the government’s crack down on crime, which has seen the launch of the Beating Crime Plan and the passing of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act – reducing crime, protecting victims, and making the country safer.

The government is continuing to deliver on tackling crime – including boosting police funding to £16.9 billion and boosting police officer pay, with every police officer receiving a £1,900 uplift to their salary this year.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, MP for Bassetlaw, has welcomed the latest figures. He said: “I work closely with Nottinghamshire Police and I know how hard they work every day to keep the streets of Bassetlaw safe.

“An additional 380 police on our streets will play a huge role in pursuing criminals, keeping neighbourhoods safe, protecting victims, and reassuring the law-abiding majority.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “As Home Secretary my first priority is to protect the British public from harm and I am absolutely steadfast in my determination to drive down crime.

“That’s why I am delighted the government is on track to deliver 20,000 additional police officers by March 2023, with 15,343 already recruited to bring criminals to justice.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for forces to become more representative of the communities they serve and I am heartened to see there are now over 50,000 women in forces across England and Wales for the first time.