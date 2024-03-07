Record number of agency workers filling vacancies in children's social care in Nottinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Children's social work charity Frontline said the record use of agency workers across England – which were used to fill more vacancies than in any year since records began in 2017 – is "a symptom of the recruitment and retention crisis" in the workforce.

Department for Education figures show there were 91 full-time-equivalent agency workers in children's social care services in Nottinghamshire as of 30 September 2023 – up from 65.4 the year before, and the highest figure since records first began in 2017.

As a result, the local authority relied on agency staff to cover more vacancies than ever before.

In 2023, Nottinghamshire had vacancies equivalent to 61.7 full-time staff, all of which were covered by agency staff.

Nationally, the number of agency workers reached a record high in 2023 at 7,174 FTE.

Frontline said the figures reflect what it has heard from social workers for some time.

A spokesperson added: "The use of additional agency support and subsequent expenditure associated with this is, without a doubt, a symptom of the recruitment and retention crisis we are seeing in children's social care across the country.

"Agency hires can help meet temporary demand for social workers, but when used to fill a long-term shortfall in staffing, they can cause significant financial strain on councils."

Meanwhile, separate figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show spending on children’s social work services across the country has exploded in recent years, from £8.8 billion in 2017-18 to £12.8 billion in 2022-23.

Nottinghamshire spent £174,427 in 2022-23 – a rise of 43 per cent from five years earlier.

The Department for Education said there are now more social workers employed across the country, with a record number of new starters.

A spokesperson added: "We will continue to work together to address the overreliance on agency staff, while supporting councils to increase their own provision and reduce reliance on the private sector, through £259 million in capital funding over the current spending period.