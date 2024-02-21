Recognition for Nottinghamshire foster carers with one-off £500 council payment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council aims that, wherever possible, children and young people who need to be looked after should live in a family home, supported by well-trained carers.

Ideally a child or young person can be safely cared for within their wider family group or by a close family friend, but when that is not possible, a foster home will provide a safe and nurturing family environment.

This ‘recognition’ payment aims to demonstrate that the council values its foster carers and their continuing commitment, hard work and dedication to the children and young people they look after.

This is to acknowledge the hard work of its foster carers and show appreciation for the extra efforts of carers during the covid pandemic and post-pandemic period.

It is also hoped that the payment will support the retention of high quality in-house foster placements.

The decision is subject to call-in and has an implementation date of not before February 27.

Coun Tracey Taylor (Con). cabinet member for children and families, said: “It is important that we acknowledge our foster carers and the incredible job they do in looking after and caring for some of Nottinghamshire’s most vulnerable children and young people.

“I cannot stress highly enough the role that foster carers play in helping to shape a child or young person’s life by providing a safe and stable home for them when they need it.

"That’s why I’m pleased to offer this payment as a gesture to say thank you for continuing to offer time, care, love and support to Nottinghamshire’s vulnerable young people.

"Covid and the post-pandemic period have not been easy and I hope that this payment will go a small way to demonstrating our gratitude.”

Zoe, a foster carer from Kirkby, who has fostered a number of children since becoming a foster carer with the council more than eight years ago, said: "It is great that our hard work caring for traumatised children is recognised, not just by this payment but by the other support and encouragement foster carers receive from their social workers and the council.

"I am sure other foster carers will also appreciate this bonus payment as it is another way to help us feel valued.”

The total cost for this payment to all current 196 foster carers will be £98,000 and will be met from the Contain Outbreak Management Fund Grant which local authorities can use towards continued support to Nottinghamshire residents, in particular vulnerable adults and children who are significantly impacted by Covid-19.

The council has written to all foster carers to thank them for being a council foster carer and to inform them about the payments.

Nottinghamshire Council continues to need more foster carers to look after local children.