Recognise anyone from these 18 sporty Worksop snaps?

By Phoebe Cox
Published 27th Feb 2025, 11:13 BST
Here are 18 sporty snaps from Worksop over the years.

From golf, marathons, trampolining, to hockey, and football

1. Kilton Forest Golf Club

1. Kilton Forest Golf Club

Kilton Forest Golf Club, Worksop. 2011. Lee Westwood officially re-opens the golf club after refurbishments. Picture: Lee Westwood speaks to Yorkshire Post Sports Reporter Nick Westby. Photo: Mark Fear

2. Manton Athletic Club

2. Manton Athletic Club

Manton Athletic Club, located on Retford Road in Worksop, offered free sports activities during 2010, thanks to a £3,500 grant donated by Sports Unlimited. This funding was shared between Manton Athletic Club and The Centre for Sport and Learning. The picture features Denise Marsh, the Sports Development Manager; Robyn Henton, the Volunteer Coordinator; and volunteers Drew Phillips and Aaron Knight, alongside some of the children who participated in the activities. Photo: Mark Fear

3. Bassetlaw Sports Award Review

3. Bassetlaw Sports Award Review

Bassetlaw Sports Awards Review for 2010 featuring special guest Stephanie Pywell with the Junior Sports Team of the Year Award winners. Photo: Mark Fear

4. 2010

4. 2010

Bassetlaw Sports Award Review of 2010: Stephanie Pywell signing autographs for young fans. Photo: Mark Fear

