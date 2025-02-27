2 . Manton Athletic Club

Manton Athletic Club, located on Retford Road in Worksop, offered free sports activities during 2010, thanks to a £3,500 grant donated by Sports Unlimited. This funding was shared between Manton Athletic Club and The Centre for Sport and Learning. The picture features Denise Marsh, the Sports Development Manager; Robyn Henton, the Volunteer Coordinator; and volunteers Drew Phillips and Aaron Knight, alongside some of the children who participated in the activities. Photo: Mark Fear