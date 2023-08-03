Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected].
1. Reflections in the river
Here's a rather reflective photo taken and sent in by David Hodgkinson of a Canadian geese family on a river outing. Photo: Submitted
2. Poppies in the field
David Hodgkinson took another lovely shot, this time of poppies in a field, spotted while out and about in the area. Photo: Submitted
3. Unusual angle
Here's something a little different from Julie Bell, showing a bracket fungus from a quirky angle. Photo: Submitted
4. Super sunset
This attractive landscape shot from Janet Hughes shows a superb sunset above our area. Photo: Submitted