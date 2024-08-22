Rate of repeat knife crime offenders in Nottinghamshire at record high

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The rate of repeat knife crime offenders in Nottinghamshire reached a record high in the past year, new figures show.

The Ben Kinsella Trust, which campaigns against knife crime, said the rate of reoffending shows investing in rehabilitation is crucial rather than "simply locking people up".

Figures from the Ministry of Justice show the Criminal Justice System dealt with 506 knife and offensive weapon offenders in Nottinghamshire in the year to March.

Of these, 179 had a previous conviction or caution, meaning 35.4 per cent were committed by repeat offenders.

This was up from 30.4 per cent the year before, and the highest since records began ten years ago.

Across England and Wales, 31.5 per cent of knife and offensive weapon offenders had a previous conviction or caution – the highest rate since 2014.

Subsequently, the rate of first-time offenders is at a record low, falling slightly to 68.5 per cent last year.

Patrick Green, chief executive of the Ben Kinsella Trust, said: "The increasing number of repeat offenders with knife crime convictions is alarming."

He called for "crucial" investment in rehabilitation rather than simply locking people up to break the "cycle of reoffending" the figures expose.

The figures also show the overall number of knife and offensive weapon offences dealt with by the justice system in England and Wales fell 3.3 per cent in the past year, from 19,200 in 2022-23 to 18,600 last year.

In Nottinghamshire, it dropped from a total of 588 offences to 572.

Mr Green said the fall in offences dealt with by the justice system shows a "concerning anomaly".

He said: "Office of National Statistics figure released last month show that knife crime offences have grown four per cent in the last year, yet Thursday’s figures from the Ministry of Justice show a fall in number offenders being dealt with by the criminal justice system."

"This does raise questions about whether the full force of the law is being correctly applied in knife crime cases."

He added the "alarming statistic" of 3,206 knife crime offences committed by ten to 17-year-olds is "deeply troubling". The number of these offences committed by under 18-year-olds has increased by 20 per cent since 2014.

"It's clear we are moving in the wrong direction. To effectively address knife crime, we must prioritise preventing young people from becoming involved in such violence," he said.

In Nottinghamshire, 14.6 per cent of knife and offensive weapon offenders were ten to 17-years-old.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said knife crime is a "scourge on our society", adding the Government is dedicated to halving knife crime within a decade.

They said: "First steps will include making sure the tightest restrictions are in place to limit the sale of dangerous weapons, including banning ninja swords.

"We will also end the practice of empty warnings, ensuring carrying knives triggers rapid intervention and tough consequences."