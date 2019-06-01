Raccoon dogs which caused chaos in Bassetlaw village are recaptured

Two Raccoon dogs which wreaked havoc in a Bassetlaw village have now been recaptured, police say.

Earlier this week it emerged police were called after residents reported being subjected to a two-hour stand off with the bizarre-looking creatures - which were also attacking people's animals.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said on Saturday morning: "The male and female Raccoon dogs went missing from Big Lane, Clarborough, on Tuesday after digging their way out.

"There had since been a number of sightings and late last night they were located and recaptured in the local area.

"The owners have since secured their enclosure, to which they will be returned.

"Officers would like to thank members of the public who called in with information."