Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Worksop: Photos as residents attend street parties across the town

Hundreds of residents got into the Jubilee spirit by slipping on makeshift crowns, baking celebratory cakes, and waving miniature flags at street parties in honour of the historic occasion.

A total of 27 street parties were registered with road closures for celebrations, picnics and BBQs in Bassetlaw.

Below are some of the pictures of exciting street parties as the nation celebrated a four-day Jubilee weekend to mark the occasion.

1. Denbigh Avenue, Worksop BBQ and baked goods on the go.

2. Shelley Street, Worksop Neighbours came together to create treasured memories celebrating the jubilee.

3. Denbigh Avenue, Worksop Local children received a memorial token gift and a copy of an official letter from the Queen to remember the momentous day, thanks to Maria Charlesworth, Fiona Stent and Kerry Fellows,

4. Denbigh Avenue, Worksop Sunnies on in the sun.