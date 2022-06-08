Plenty of smiles in Worksop as residents celebrated the jubilee with games and good company.

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Worksop: Photos as residents attend street parties across the town

Worksop’s streets were filled with red, white and blue as many came together to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 5:19 pm

Hundreds of residents got into the Jubilee spirit by slipping on makeshift crowns, baking celebratory cakes, and waving miniature flags at street parties in honour of the historic occasion.

A total of 27 street parties were registered with road closures for celebrations, picnics and BBQs in Bassetlaw.

Below are some of the pictures of exciting street parties as the nation celebrated a four-day Jubilee weekend to mark the occasion.

1. Denbigh Avenue, Worksop

BBQ and baked goods on the go.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. Shelley Street, Worksop

Neighbours came together to create treasured memories celebrating the jubilee.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

3. Denbigh Avenue, Worksop

Local children received a memorial token gift and a copy of an official letter from the Queen to remember the momentous day, thanks to Maria Charlesworth, Fiona Stent and Kerry Fellows,

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

4. Denbigh Avenue, Worksop

Sunnies on in the sun.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
WorksopQueenHundredsBassetlaw
Next Page
Page 1 of 3