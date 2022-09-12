Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, passed away on the afternoon of September 8 at the age of 96.

Her 70 years on the throne brought the nation together for much celebration over the years, including plenty of memories to cherish in Worksop.

We have dug into our archives to bring you these pictures of Worksop celebrating Her Majesty’s Silver Jubilee in 1977, her Diamond Jubilee in 2012, and her Platinum Jubilee just three months ago in June this year.

1. Silver Jubilee Worksop held a parade in celebration of the Queen's Silver Jubilee, marking 25 years on the throne. Photo: jp Photo Sales

2. Silver Jubilee The 1977 celebrations saw many line the streets in Worksop as a parade made its way through the town. Photo: jp Photo Sales

3. Silver Jubilee Youngsters performed to the crowds. Photo: jp Photo Sales

4. Silver Jubilee One of the floats in the Worksop Silver Jubilee parade in 1977. Photo: jp Photo Sales