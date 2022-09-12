Queen Elizabeth II: Looking back on how Worksop celebrated the Queen's Silver, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee
As the nation continues to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, we have taken a look back on when Worksop came together to celebrate some of Her Majesty’s milestone years on the throne.
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, passed away on the afternoon of September 8 at the age of 96.
Her 70 years on the throne brought the nation together for much celebration over the years, including plenty of memories to cherish in Worksop.
We have dug into our archives to bring you these pictures of Worksop celebrating Her Majesty’s Silver Jubilee in 1977, her Diamond Jubilee in 2012, and her Platinum Jubilee just three months ago in June this year.
