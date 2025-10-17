Quadruple arrest after man attacked in Worksop street
CCTV operators from Bassetlaw District Council alerted police to an assault taking place in Bridge Place at 6am on Tuesday, October 14.
The victim, 33, was approached by four men who attempted to extort money from him.
After taking his mobile phone he was assaulted twice and suffered serious injuries.
By 6.10am, Worksop response officers were on the scene and detained two suspects.
Two men, aged 31 and 36, were arrested on suspicion of robbery, committing grievous bodily harm with intent and assaulting a person causing actual bodily harm.
A man, 45, was located a few hours later and arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm with intent and robbery.
In the early hours of Wednesday, October 15, a 36-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of robbery.
The victim was taken to hospital with the serious injuries.
Detective Sergeant Andrew Sansom, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a serious assault that left the victim in hospital.
“The officers involved did a great job reacting to the information available to locate two people suspected of being involved in a robbery just a few minutes earlier.
“Robbery is an extremely serious offence that can leave a lasting impact on people’s lives, which is why it is so important that we always respond quickly to every report that we receive.
“I’d also like to thank the CCTV operatives at Bassetlaw District Council for informing us of this incident.”