Maybe you’re off to watch your favourite football team. Maybe you’re looking forward to a trip to the theatre or cinema. Or maybe you’re praying that the weather stays fine for a family day out.

Whatever is on your agenda, why not take advantage of our weekly guide to things to do and places to go in the Worksop, Retford, Mansfield, Ashfield and wider Nottinghamshire area?

This week, we have come up with 16 ideas for the coming days, including the launch of Ashfield’s Big Spring Clean, which is full proof that winter is on its way out.

The region’s theatres have a packed programme of entertainment again, including a poignant performance by Ukrainian National Opera at Mansfield’s Palace, which also hosts the global musical hit, ‘Kinky Boots’.

Motown magic takes centre stage at both the Palace and Retford’s Majestic Theatre, which pays tribute to The Four Tops. And if you’re one of the many hooked by ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ on TV, you’ll love a ‘Queens For Tonight’ show, starring a stunning cast of drag queens, at Worksop’s Acorn Theatre.

On the outdoor trail, Thoresby Park stages one of its popular courtyard markets, while the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre stages a medieval tour and a stargazing evening.

Mansfield Museum puts on an evening of drum and dance, plus a stand-up show by Mansfield comedian Charlotte Cropper, while The Harley Gallery at Welbeck introduces visitors to AI art. A more orthodox art exhibition, by Sutton Art Group, can be found at Bassetlaw Museum in Retford.

Before you set off for your chosen destination, please check its website to confirm admission prices and opening times. Have a great weekend!

Thoresby Park is a lovely place to visit all year round, with a range of attractions for the family across grounds that stretch to 1,000 acres of rich, unspoilt countryside. But it particularly comes alive when it stages its makers' markets in the courtyard -- and the first one of 2024 is this Sunday (10 am to 4 pm). Managed by Little Hummingbird Events, the market will showcase the work of the best local crafters and artisans, selling items from hand-made crafts to food.

Who better to take you on a tour of the majestic Sherwood Forest than William De Tankerville, the Sheriff Of Nottingham;'s master at arms? Join him this Saturday (1 pm to 2.30 pm) as he guides you through the historic woodland and shares stories of medieval life and the villainous Robin Hood, the Sheriff's most wanted warrior. He takes you down some of the most beautiful pathways in the forest on a walk that lasts about 90 minutes.

If you're a fan of the hit TV show, 'RuPaul's Drag Race', you might be tempted to stroll down the runway to the Acorn Theatre in Worksop on Saturday night (7.30) when 'Queens For Tonight' promises to be "an eleganza extravaganza, honey"! The show features a stunning cast of drag queen superstars, including Pixie Polite from the TV show and also our very own local drag queen, Emma Maezin (pictured). Enjoy a fun-filled night of music, lip syncs, comedy and dance numbers.

Established more than 25 years ago, Sutton Art Group is still going strong today, with more than 20 members meeting every Friday morning in the village hall of Sutton cum Lound, near Retford. The group holds occasional workshops and demonstrations, and now it is staging an exhibition of its paintings at Bassetlaw Museum in Retford. The exhibition opened last Saturday and runs until Saturday, April 27, with members hoping visitors enjoy their art and creativity.