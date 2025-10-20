Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice: What's on in and around Bassetlaw for Halloween

1 . Creepy Crafts Workshop

Aurora Bassetlaw, The Old Library & Museum, Memorial Ave, Worksop S80 2BJ: This Halloween, leave the kids at home and join fellow crafters for a special adults-only spooky craft session on Thursday, 30th October, 1pm to 3pm. For just £5, you can enjoy a delightfully creepy afternoon of crafting, ghost stories, and a fun Halloween-themed quiz. All materials will be provided to help you get creative and create something spook-tacular. Your ticket also includes refreshments and some spooky sweet treats to fuel your creativity.