Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice: What's on in and around Bassetlaw for Halloween

In Worksop and Retford, families can enjoy pumpkin carving, face painting, and a variety of themed activities this Halloween. Meanwhile, grown-ups can join in the frightful fun with special events, including a Halloween ghost hunt and an adults-only party night. Whatever you're looking for, there's plenty to get you in the spooky spirit this October across the district.
Check out our guide to some of the best Halloween events taking place in and around Bassetlaw this year, if you dare!
1. Creepy Crafts Workshop
Aurora Bassetlaw, The Old Library & Museum, Memorial Ave, Worksop S80 2BJ: This Halloween, leave the kids at home and join fellow crafters for a special adults-only spooky craft session on Thursday, 30th October, 1pm to 3pm. For just £5, you can enjoy a delightfully creepy afternoon of crafting, ghost stories, and a fun Halloween-themed quiz. All materials will be provided to help you get creative and create something spook-tacular. Your ticket also includes refreshments and some spooky sweet treats to fuel your creativity. Creepy Crafts Workshop will be held on Thursday, October 30, 1pm to 3pm. This adult-only (16+) workshop costs £5 per person and includes spooky sweet treats and refreshments. Photo: Google Maps
2. Halloween Murder Mystery
Whitwell Community Centre, Portland St, Whitwell, S80 4NN: Friday, 31st October - A Halloween-themed murder mystery night featuring classic horror monsters. Food is included in the price along with fun and competitions. Visitors are encouraged to come dressed up and have a chance of winning a prize for the best costume. Photo: Google Maps
3. Kids' Halloween Party
Old Comrades Social Club, Dover St, Creswell, Worksop S80 4EZ: Friday, October 31st - It will feature a disco, games, and children's entertainment. Photo: Google Maps
4. Halloween Family Fun Day
Retford Market Square, The Square, Retford DN22 6DQ: On Friday, October 31st, 11am to 3pm. This is a free event and includes pumpkin carving, face painting, dance performances and much more. Photo: Google Maps