Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice: Get your Autumn fix at Nottinghamshire's most charming cafes

This Autumn, escape the ordinary with a visit to the county's most amazing and quirky cafes, each offering a unique experience. From the eclectically decorated surroundings of The Crimson Tree in Sherwood to the rural charm of The Hay Barn Cafe near Newark, and the vintage delights of Biscuit & Brew in the heart of Nottingham, a cup of coffee becomes a truly special occasion.
So, wrap up warm and prepare to explore these charming spots, where homemade treats and warm hospitality await.
1. Capo Lounge
Capo Lounge, 2-8 Stockwell Gate, Mansfield NG18 1LE: This relaxed, dog-friendly eatery overlooks Mansfield Market Place and features funky, vibrant decor, comfortable seating with board games available to customers and even treats for the dogs. Photo: Google Maps
2. The Crimson Tree
The Crimson Tree, Mansfield Rd, Sherwood, Nottingham NG5 2FX: The Crimson Tree is family and dog-friendly and offers a distinctive exterior, with brightly coloured decorative pillars, and hides a spacious café with bar and cosy lounge area to the rear. The décor is light and airy, with Middle Eastern-style patterned tiles and comfortable rustic wooden tables and chairs. Photo: Google Maps
3. andwhynot
andwhynot, at Leeming St, Mansfield NG18 1NG: This contemporary bar and restaurant offers a unique decor with cozy seating, and regularly hosts events like live music and tribute acts, offering a full night of entertainment and dining. Photo: Google Maps
4. Forever Green Restaurant
Forever Green Restaurant at Ransom Wood Business Park, Southwell Rd W, Rainworth, NG21 0HJ: A tranquil, hidden-gem nestled in 70 acres of woodland in nearby Rainworth, which provides a varied menu. The beautiful forest setting and friendly service make for a unique dining experience. Photo: Google Maps