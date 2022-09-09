Public invited to Bassetlaw’s proclamation of King Charles III this weekend
The public are invited to witness a ceremony to proclaim King Charles III in Bassetlaw.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8, meant that her son became the new monarch.
However, proclamations are still needed in the coming days to formalise his accession to the throne.
The Accession Council is due to meet at 10am on Saturday, at St James’s Palace in London, to formally proclaim Charles as the new sovereign.
Bassetlaw District Council confirmed that members of the public are invited to witness the chairman and vice-chairman read the official proclamation outside Worksop and Retford Town Halls on Sunday, September 11.
The chairman of the council, councillor Madelaine Richardson will read the proclamation of accession at 3pm on the Old Market Square, outside Worksop Town Hall.
The Vice Chairman of the Council, coun Gill Freeman will read the proclamation of accession at 3pm outside Retford Town Hall.