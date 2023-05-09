News you can trust since 1895
Psychic night in Worksop to support Kilton Feel Good Memory group

An evening of ‘messages’ with psychic medium Kirsty Celik is being held at Kilton Forest Golf Course to raise money for the Kilton Feel Good Memory group.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 9th May 2023, 17:17 BST

The event is taking place at the golf course on Blyth Road, Worksop, on Wednesday, May 17.

Kirsty Celik will be helping connect you to your loved ones in the spirit world.

The event is taking place at Kilton Forest Golf Club
Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

This event is for over 18’s.

Tickets are £15 and to book call Angie on 07976 423100.

