Prospects improve for growth boost among East Midlands manufacturers

Having seen a brutal ten per cent decline in output in 2020, the sector in the UK overall is now set to recover a significant amount of that loss in 2021 and outpace the growth of the economy overall.

In particular, UK orders improved and, while export orders decreased slightly from the first quarter, they are still firmly in positive territory.

According to Make UK, demand in the East Midlands would also have been boosted partly by the recovery in the automotive sector and the resulting impact on the supply chain in the region, as well as the opening up of hospitality which is a significant contributor to output in the region.

“Manufacturing growth is now firmly accelerating as restrictions have been eased and economies around the globe have started to open up", says Charlotte Horobin, region director for Make UK in the Midlands.

As a result of the improvement in prospects, recruitment intentions were also firmly positive and investment intentions by East Midlands companies have jumped, partly due to better growth but also down to the super-deduction tax introduced by the Chancellor in the Spring Budget.

However, Make UK stressed that the figures are reflecting a recovery from a very low base with balances last year reaching record lows worse than those seen during the financial crisis.

Between 2019 and 2020, the manufacturing sector lost approximately £18bn in value which will take more than a short term boost of pent-up demand to return the sector to its pre-pandemic size.

Yet, Make UK forecasts do suggest, assuming vaccine effectiveness is strong, that manufacturing output levels will return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, earlier than previous forecasts had suggested.

As a result of the surge in growth Make UK has upgraded its growth forecast for manufacturing from +3.9% to +7.8%, ahead of its forecast for GDP overall of +7.5%.

Charlotte Horobin, region director for Make UK in the Midlands, said: “Manufacturing growth is now firmly accelerating as restrictions have been eased and economies around the globe have started to open up. Looking forward, there seems no reason to believe that this will not continue assuming the shackles come firmly off in the second half of the year.

“However, given we are coming from a very low base, worse than during the financial crisis, we have to bear in mind that there was bound to be a rubber band impact this year.”

Jon Gilpin, head of manufacturing at BDO in the Midlands, added: “We know targeted tax policies can have a huge impact but, with the melting pot of challenges ahead around supply chains, availability of basic commodities and rising inflation, we need the Government to look at longer-term strategies to allow the sector to build back better.”

