Prominent housebuilding company makes donation to Nottingham homeless charity

Barratt and David Wilson Homes has donated £2,500 to Emmanuel House Support Centre, of Goose Gate, Nottingham.

The city-based charity supports those facing or at risk of homelessness in the area.

The funds donated went towards the charity’s winter shelter, which ran from October 2022 through to April this year.

Emmanuel House Support Centre CEO, Denis Tully, with Charlotte Proctor from Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

Funds contributed towards the charity’s aims to serve the needs of homeless and vulnerable people during the coldest months of the year.

Lauren Howatson, marketing and fundraising officer at the support centre, said: “We were delighted to be chosen to receive a donation.

“In such a tough financial climate, successfully obtaining grants and donations is becoming increasingly harder.

“We were over the moon to be nominated by Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

“It costs £1,000 a night to run the shelter, including accommodation, food, heating, and specialist support workers on hand 24/7.

“This donation of £2,500 has directly contributed to providing 67 nights of support for homeless people.”

Guests who used Emmanuel House’s winter shelter were provided with their own washing facilities.

Including three nutritious meals a day, and access to continuous support from volunteers.

Anyone over the age of 18 could access the service free of charge, regardless of their personal circumstances.

Mark Cotes, managing director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “As a housebuilder with developments across the

region, we make a conscious effort to have a positive impact on the communities in which we build.

“We’re very pleased to hear that our donation has made a difference to Emmanuel House Support Centre.

“We hope that it enables the charity to provide their fantastic services to more individuals who are currently facing homelessness in Nottingham.”

With no statutory funding for its core services, the charity relies entirely on donations from individuals, schools, local businesses, and its own

fundraising efforts to continue supporting those in need in Nottingham throughout the year.