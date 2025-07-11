Prolific shoplifter jailed as Worksop’s theft crackdown continues

A prolific offender in Worksop has been locked up following a string of shop thefts.

Jade Arkwright, 34, originally appeared in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 19, after pleading guilty to five counts of shop theft and one count of attempted shop theft.

These crimes took place from May 7, to June 3, as the Worksop neighbourhood policing team pieced together CCTV evidence and witness accounts to identify the offender.

She was handed an eight-week jail sentence - suspended for twelve months provided she complied with requirements set by the court and did not reoffend.

But, just a few weeks later on July 5, Arkwright was, again, arrested by officers after stealing £63 worth of clothes from Boyes in Worksop the previous Thursday.

After being put before the courts on Monday, July 7, Arkwright, of Gateford Road, Worksop, was jailed for a total of 12 weeks after pleading guilty to one count of theft – eight weeks from her former sentencing, and an additional four weeks added for this further offence.

She was also ordered to pay back the cost of items stolen.

Sergeant Mark Talbot, of the Worksop North neighbourhood policing team, said: “Shoplifting is a blight on local businesses and shop staff, and remains a key local priority for my officers.

“A majority of shop thefts are committed by a select group of offenders who we actively monitor and target.

“We’re working with shop employees and the local council to clamp down on such behaviour, and we hope the Worksop community will see that reflected through recent sentencings.

“I’m pleased to see Arkwright handed a custodial sentence for her actions and it is good news for us all that she won’t be causing any disruption in Worksop in the near future.”